O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Graco by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $74.77 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

