Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 13,134 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.69% of Bausch Health Companies worth $78,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $31.55 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.