Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.46

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $11.98. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 629 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.34 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.