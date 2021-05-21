National Bank Financial Increases Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$108.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$108.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$101.78.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$88.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.56 billion and a PE ratio of 26.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$69.14 and a 52-week high of C$117.35.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at C$3,270,038. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.90 per share, with a total value of C$174,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,832,816.10. Insiders purchased 8,861 shares of company stock valued at $645,908 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.