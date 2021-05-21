Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FVI. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.44.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$8.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$5.19 and a 12-month high of C$12.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.13.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

