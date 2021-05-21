Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $136.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.32. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

