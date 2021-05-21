First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $232.80

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.80 and traded as high as $240.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 334 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.21. The company has a market cap of $752.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.37.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

