First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.57

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.57 and traded as high as C$52.19. First National Financial shares last traded at C$52.19, with a volume of 11,731 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.96.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.80%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.06 per share, with a total value of C$51,111.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,530,658 shares in the company, valued at C$376,984,739.48. Insiders have bought 11,124 shares of company stock worth $551,257 over the last three months.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

