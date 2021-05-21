Partners Group’s (PGPHF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,450.00 on Thursday. Partners Group has a one year low of $799.00 and a one year high of $1,513.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,412.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,232.75.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

