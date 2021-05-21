New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Raised to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$2.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.67.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.36. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.44 and a 52-week high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$259.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

