Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.30

Capita plc (LON:CPI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.30 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52). Capita shares last traded at GBX 40.81 ($0.53), with a volume of 3,563,472 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 69.57 ($0.91).

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £682.02 million and a P/E ratio of 51.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.38.

In other news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 38,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Insiders have acquired 40,100 shares of company stock worth $1,688,548 over the last three months.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

