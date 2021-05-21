Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fortive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

