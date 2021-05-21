Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Barclays raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 417,292 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

