Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $173.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.74 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

