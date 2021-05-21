Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.52 Million in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $24,046,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 829,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,840 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 in the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

