Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Raised by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.16% of Eversource Energy worth $48,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

