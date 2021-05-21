Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 37,374 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 55.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,374 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $223.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

