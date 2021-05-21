Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,327 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

NYSE XYL opened at $113.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average is $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

