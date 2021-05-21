Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $989,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,984 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 440,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after acquiring an additional 311,620 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.79 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

