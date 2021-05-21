Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 734.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Xilinx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after buying an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $415,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $262,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $193,700,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $123.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.42.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

