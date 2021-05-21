NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DNOW. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE DNOW opened at $10.58 on Thursday. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth $913,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NOW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NOW by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

