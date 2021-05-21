Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €50.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.93 ($55.21).

FRE stock opened at €46.18 ($54.32) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.87.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

