J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

