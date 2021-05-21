First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$36.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.03.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$28.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.16. The company has a market cap of C$19.37 billion and a PE ratio of 667.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

