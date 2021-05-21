Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

