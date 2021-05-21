Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,713 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

