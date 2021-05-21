Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,485 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 110,859 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $33,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 34,977 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

