Skycoin (SKY) Trading Down 43.1% Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003909 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $32.00 million and approximately $774,499.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00068353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00414895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00211485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004057 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.32 or 0.01011956 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00029777 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

