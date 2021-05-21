Humanscape 24-Hour Volume Hits $27,348.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $64.03 million and approximately $27,348.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00071625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.28 or 0.01070476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00058110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,872.57 or 0.09458530 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,285 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

