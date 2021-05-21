WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

WesBanco has raised its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,625 shares of company stock valued at $962,645. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

