Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.
OTTW opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. Ottawa Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.25.
Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile
