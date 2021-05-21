Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

OTTW opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. Ottawa Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts.

