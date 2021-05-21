Crust Market Capitalization Tops $100.21 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Crust has a total market cap of $100.21 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $57.45 or 0.00140321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000804 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.02 or 0.03324219 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,744,333 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

