Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend by 335.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

HBB opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.15. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,158.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

