O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after buying an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after buying an additional 241,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,552,000 after purchasing an additional 73,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO opened at $185.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.15. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.86 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

