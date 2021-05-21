Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Trimmed by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,062 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $66.62 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

