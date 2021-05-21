O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 74 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $193.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.72.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

