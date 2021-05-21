O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 14,690 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,690 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 390,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $309.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.25. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.51 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,765 shares of company stock worth $7,745,026. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

