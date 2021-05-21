3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM opened at $201.65 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $144.60 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

