MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,454 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.14% of MasTec worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. MasTec’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,879 shares of company stock worth $7,743,546. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

