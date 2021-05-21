First National Bank of Omaha Sells 4,738 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $221.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.68 and a 200-day moving average of $211.08. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $161.41 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.