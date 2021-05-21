Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.