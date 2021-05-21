AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANAB. Truist Securities upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of ANAB opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $689.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,920,800 shares of company stock worth $56,121,930. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $110,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

