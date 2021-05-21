The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$84.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$84.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TD. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.29.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$87.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$84.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$54.80 and a 52 week high of C$88.84.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

