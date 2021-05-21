Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$0.35

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TV has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$0.30 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.25.

TSE TV opened at C$0.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$262.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

