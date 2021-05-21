Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KDMN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $660.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. Analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kadmon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Kadmon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,716,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,586 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.