Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of BBI opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brickell Biotech news, CEO Robert Busard Brown purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,609.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 136,697 shares of company stock worth $147,412. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 333,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brickell Biotech by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 259,836 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 46,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

