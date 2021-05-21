Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung Sells 9,290 Shares

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $250,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,411. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dong Chune Christopher Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natus Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 2,904 shares of Natus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $78,117.60.

On Friday, May 14th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of Natus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $277,666.76.

NTUS stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.77 million, a PE ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2,517.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 952,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,200,000 after acquiring an additional 916,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,211,000 after purchasing an additional 760,433 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 178.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 463,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $8,542,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Natus Medical by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 376,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.