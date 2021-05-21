Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RSI. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.