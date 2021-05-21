Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $875.88 million, a P/E ratio of 383.83 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

