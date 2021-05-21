Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSL. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.43.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 55.38. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$14.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

